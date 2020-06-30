Desh Rakshak Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 29.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

Desh Rakshak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 4.29 on November 08, 2019 (BSE)