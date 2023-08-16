Desh Rakshak Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 14.98% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Desh Rakshak EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 6.01 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months