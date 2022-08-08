Desh Rakshak Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 1.24% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Desh Rakshak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 4.30 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)