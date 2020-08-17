Desh Rakshak Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 7.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2020 down 7.18% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 up 9% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019.

Desh Rakshak EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2019.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 4.29 on July 30, 2020 (BSE)