Desh Rakshak Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 57.43% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.