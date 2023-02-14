Desh Rakshak Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 57.43% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Desh Rakshak EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 5.20 on January 09, 2023 (BSE)