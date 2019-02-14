Desh Rakshak Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2018 down 11.3% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 11.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Desh Rakshak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Desh Rakshak shares closed at 5.00 on December 21, 2018 (BSE)