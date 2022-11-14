 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Denis Chem Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Denis Chem Lab are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 24.17% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2021.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2021.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 81.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.25% returns over the last 6 months and 20.72% over the last 12 months.

Denis Chem Lab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.51 39.29 31.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.51 39.29 31.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.69 19.64 14.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.43 2.41 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 0.80 -0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.19 2.83 2.60
Depreciation 1.37 1.36 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.15 9.30 9.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.41 2.95 3.60
Other Income 0.11 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.52 3.03 3.61
Interest 0.08 0.17 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.43 2.85 3.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.43 2.85 3.41
Tax 1.32 0.71 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.11 2.15 2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.11 2.15 2.51
Equity Share Capital 13.88 13.88 13.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.55 1.81
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.55 1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.55 1.81
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.55 1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm