Denis Chem Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 24.17% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2021.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2021.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 81.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.25% returns over the last 6 months and 20.72% over the last 12 months.