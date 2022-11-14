English
    Denis Chem Lab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Denis Chem Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 24.17% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2021.

    Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2021.

    Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 81.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.25% returns over the last 6 months and 20.72% over the last 12 months.

    Denis Chem Lab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.5139.2931.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.5139.2931.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6919.6414.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.432.410.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.80-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.192.832.60
    Depreciation1.371.361.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.159.309.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.412.953.60
    Other Income0.110.080.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.523.033.61
    Interest0.080.170.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.432.853.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.432.853.41
    Tax1.320.710.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.112.152.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.112.152.51
    Equity Share Capital13.8813.8813.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.551.81
    Diluted EPS2.241.551.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.551.81
    Diluted EPS2.241.551.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Denis Chem Lab #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm