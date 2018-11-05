Denis Chem Lab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 11.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in September 2018 up 11.77% from Rs. 29.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2018 up 333.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2018 up 58.03% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2017.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2017.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 67.30 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.20% over the last 12 months.