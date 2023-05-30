English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Denis Chem Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore in March 2023 up 5.17% from Rs. 37.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 up 64.94% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2022.

    Denis Chem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

    Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 78.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.

    Denis Chem Lab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.7337.3337.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.7337.3337.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5816.8820.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.921.871.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.07-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.343.673.55
    Depreciation3.721.371.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1011.0310.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.022.580.68
    Other Income0.340.070.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.362.661.61
    Interest0.260.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.102.531.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.102.531.50
    Tax0.320.710.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.781.830.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.781.830.94
    Equity Share Capital13.8813.8813.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.561.320.68
    Diluted EPS0.561.320.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.561.320.68
    Diluted EPS0.561.320.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Denis Chem Lab #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm