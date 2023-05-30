Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.73 crore in March 2023 up 5.17% from Rs. 37.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2023 up 64.94% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2022.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 78.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.