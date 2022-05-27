Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore, up 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore in March 2022 up 36.29% from Rs. 27.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 427.02% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2022 up 112.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 56.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.