Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.72 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.72 crore in March 2021 down 11.43% from Rs. 31.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 271.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 down 52.46% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 66.70 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.67% returns over the last 6 months and 87.89% over the last 12 months.