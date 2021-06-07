Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.72 crore, down 11.43% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Denis Chem Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.72 crore in March 2021 down 11.43% from Rs. 31.29 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 271.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021 down 52.46% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020.
Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 66.70 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.67% returns over the last 6 months and 87.89% over the last 12 months.
|Denis Chem Lab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.72
|30.52
|31.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.72
|30.52
|31.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.92
|14.91
|13.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.62
|0.62
|-1.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.99
|2.69
|3.32
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.51
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.06
|8.50
|13.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|2.30
|1.29
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|2.32
|1.20
|Interest
|0.35
|0.35
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|1.97
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|1.97
|0.41
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.01
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|1.97
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|1.97
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|13.88
|13.88
|13.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.42
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.42
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.42
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.42
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited