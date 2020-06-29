Denis Chem Lab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.29 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.29 crore in March 2020 up 13.68% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 90.1% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020 down 10.56% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2019.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2019.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 40.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.