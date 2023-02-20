Denis Chem Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.33 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 51.95% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.