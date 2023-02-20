Denis Chem Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.33 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 51.95% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 72.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.