Den Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.33 crore, down 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.48% from Rs. 295.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.63 crore in September 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 45.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.07 crore in September 2022 up 16.04% from Rs. 68.14 crore in September 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 33.20 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -36.40% over the last 12 months.