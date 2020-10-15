Den Networks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.09 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.09 crore in September 2020 up 0.04% from Rs. 309.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.02 crore in September 2020 up 184.77% from Rs. 24.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.95 crore in September 2020 up 28.51% from Rs. 87.89 crore in September 2019.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2019.

Den Networks shares closed at 87.10 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 155.43% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.