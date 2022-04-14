 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Den Networks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 320.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.95 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 75.06 crore in March 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 42.40 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.37 279.99 320.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.37 279.99 320.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.62 14.34 14.74
Depreciation 21.07 21.94 37.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 227.73 220.69 259.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.95 23.03 9.63
Other Income 25.99 27.07 28.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.95 50.09 37.66
Interest -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.95 50.09 37.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.95 50.09 37.61
Tax -- -- 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.95 50.09 37.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.95 50.09 37.33
Equity Share Capital 476.77 476.77 476.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.05 0.78
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.05 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.05 0.78
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.05 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.