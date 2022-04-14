English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Den Networks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

    April 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 320.79 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.95 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 75.06 crore in March 2021.

    Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

    Close

    Den Networks shares closed at 42.40 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.

    Den Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.37279.99320.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.37279.99320.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6214.3414.74
    Depreciation21.0721.9437.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.73220.69259.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9523.039.63
    Other Income25.9927.0728.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9550.0937.66
    Interest----0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.9550.0937.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.9550.0937.61
    Tax----0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9550.0937.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9550.0937.33
    Equity Share Capital476.77476.77476.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.050.78
    Diluted EPS1.071.050.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.050.78
    Diluted EPS1.071.050.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.