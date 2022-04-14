Den Networks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 320.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.95 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 37.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 75.06 crore in March 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 42.40 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.