Den Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 266.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.82 crore in March 2019 down 2935.8% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.44 crore in March 2019 down 6.04% from Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2018.
Den Networks shares closed at 68.60 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Den Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|214.16
|259.59
|266.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|214.16
|259.59
|266.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.68
|15.13
|13.36
|Depreciation
|33.95
|37.47
|36.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.58
|220.94
|219.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.04
|-13.95
|-3.10
|Other Income
|30.53
|5.75
|9.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.49
|-8.20
|6.74
|Interest
|12.61
|13.32
|16.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.12
|-21.52
|-9.28
|Exceptional Items
|-150.70
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-156.82
|-21.52
|-9.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|-14.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-156.82
|-21.52
|5.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-156.82
|-21.52
|5.53
|Equity Share Capital
|476.77
|195.32
|195.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-1.10
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-1.10
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-1.10
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-1.10
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited