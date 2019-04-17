Den Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 266.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.82 crore in March 2019 down 2935.8% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.44 crore in March 2019 down 6.04% from Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 68.60 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.