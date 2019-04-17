App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Den Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.16 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 266.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.82 crore in March 2019 down 2935.8% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.44 crore in March 2019 down 6.04% from Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 68.60 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.16 259.59 266.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.16 259.59 266.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 15.13 13.36
Depreciation 33.95 37.47 36.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.58 220.94 219.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.04 -13.95 -3.10
Other Income 30.53 5.75 9.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.49 -8.20 6.74
Interest 12.61 13.32 16.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.12 -21.52 -9.28
Exceptional Items -150.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax -156.82 -21.52 -9.28
Tax -- -- -14.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -156.82 -21.52 5.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -156.82 -21.52 5.53
Equity Share Capital 476.77 195.32 195.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.23 -1.10 0.29
Diluted EPS -4.23 -1.10 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.23 -1.10 0.29
Diluted EPS -4.23 -1.10 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 17, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

