English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Den Networks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.03 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 274.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in June 2023 up 201.62% from Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.83 crore in June 2023 up 96.87% from Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2022.

    Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

    Den Networks shares closed at 33.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.78% over the last 12 months.

    Den Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.03284.52274.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.03284.52274.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4915.7816.56
    Depreciation18.9619.2522.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses229.27234.23223.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3115.2712.34
    Other Income49.5527.203.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.8742.4715.84
    Interest0.690.59--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.1841.8815.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.1841.8815.84
    Tax7.40-111.64--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.78153.5315.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.78153.5315.84
    Equity Share Capital476.77476.77476.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.003.220.33
    Diluted EPS1.003.220.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.003.220.33
    Diluted EPS1.003.220.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!