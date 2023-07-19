Den Networks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.03 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 274.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.78 crore in June 2023 up 201.62% from Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.83 crore in June 2023 up 96.87% from Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2022.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Den Networks shares closed at 33.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.78% over the last 12 months.