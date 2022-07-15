Den Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.73 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.73 crore in June 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 288.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2022 down 44.11% from Rs. 68.01 crore in June 2021.

Den Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 34.10 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -38.56% over the last 12 months.