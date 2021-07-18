Den Networks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 288.87 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.87 crore in June 2021 up 7.27% from Rs. 269.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2021 down 34.49% from Rs. 66.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.01 crore in June 2021 down 37.14% from Rs. 108.19 crore in June 2020.

Den Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2020.

Den Networks shares closed at 55.50 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.09% over the last 12 months.