Den Networks Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.29 crore, down 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.29 crore in June 2020 down 4.38% from Rs. 281.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.16 crore in June 2020 up 466.47% from Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.19 crore in June 2020 up 57.69% from Rs. 68.61 crore in June 2019.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2019.

Den Networks shares closed at 99.65 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.82% returns over the last 6 months and 102.75% over the last 12 months.