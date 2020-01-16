Den Networks Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 297.49 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.49 crore in December 2019 up 14.6% from Rs. 259.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.08 crore in December 2019 up 258.38% from Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.91 crore in December 2019 up 224.26% from Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 55.40 on January 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.