Den Networks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.59 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.59 crore in December 2018 down 3.41% from Rs. 268.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018 down 9066.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018 down 41.48% from Rs. 50.02 crore in December 2017.

Den Networks shares closed at 69.90 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and -49.87% over the last 12 months.