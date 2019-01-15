Den Networks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.59 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 259.59 crore in December 2018 down 3.41% from Rs. 268.75 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018 down 9066.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018 down 41.48% from Rs. 50.02 crore in December 2017.
Den Networks shares closed at 69.90 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and -49.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Den Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|259.59
|263.67
|268.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|259.59
|263.67
|268.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.13
|14.98
|15.35
|Depreciation
|37.47
|37.15
|35.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|220.94
|225.11
|213.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.95
|-13.57
|4.66
|Other Income
|5.75
|8.39
|9.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.20
|-5.18
|14.64
|Interest
|13.32
|13.64
|14.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.52
|-18.82
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.52
|-18.82
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.52
|-18.82
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.52
|-18.82
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|195.32
|195.32
|195.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-0.97
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-0.97
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-0.97
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-0.97
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited