Den Networks reports Q4 PAT of Rs 22.52 crore

Cable and distribution and broadband service provider Den Networks on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 22.52 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.82 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 327.79 crore as compared with Rs 273.1 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its revenue from cable distribution network stood at Rs 310.18 crore in January-March quarter as compared with Rs 255.11 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Broadband vertical had a revenue of Rs 17.62 crore as compared to Rs 17.99 crore in the fourth quarter in 2018-19.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company said its consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 58.64 crore.

It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 300.55 crore in 2018-19.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY20 stood at Rs 1,291.45 crore as against Rs 1,206.07 crore in FY19.