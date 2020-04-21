App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Den Networks reports Q4 PAT of Rs 22.52 crore

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 327.79 crore as compared with Rs 273.1 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cable and distribution and broadband service provider Den Networks on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 22.52 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.82 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 327.79 crore as compared with Rs 273.1 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its revenue from cable distribution network stood at Rs 310.18 crore in January-March quarter as compared with Rs 255.11 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Close

Broadband vertical had a revenue of Rs 17.62 crore as compared to Rs 17.99 crore in the fourth quarter in 2018-19.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company said its consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 58.64 crore.

It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 300.55 crore in 2018-19.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY20 stood at Rs 1,291.45 crore as against Rs 1,206.07 crore in FY19.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Business #Den Networks #Results

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.