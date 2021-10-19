Den Networks Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.05 crore, down 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.05 crore in September 2021 down 3.74% from Rs. 337.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.39 crore in September 2021 up 7.16% from Rs. 36.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.07 crore in September 2021 down 18.84% from Rs. 103.58 crore in September 2020.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2020.

Den Networks shares closed at 53.55 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.