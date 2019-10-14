Den Networks Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 332.42 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.42 crore in September 2019 up 7.11% from Rs. 310.37 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in September 2019 up 152.55% from Rs. 28.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.92 crore in September 2019 up 63.79% from Rs. 55.51 crore in September 2018.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 47.90 on October 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.93% over the last 12 months.