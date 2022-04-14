 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Den Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.46 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.46 crore in March 2022 down 6.98% from Rs. 326.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.97 crore in March 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.18 crore in March 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 94.17 crore in March 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 42.40 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.07% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 303.46 294.11 326.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 303.46 294.11 326.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.11 19.81 21.50
Depreciation 32.91 36.45 61.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 227.32 224.02 239.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.13 13.83 3.46
Other Income 26.13 28.07 29.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.27 41.90 32.75
Interest 0.01 -- 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.26 41.90 32.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.26 41.90 32.68
Tax 1.80 -0.30 -1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.46 42.20 33.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.46 42.20 33.94
Minority Interest 1.36 1.56 3.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.16 1.67 -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.97 45.44 36.98
Equity Share Capital 476.77 476.77 476.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.95 0.78
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.95 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.95 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.95 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.