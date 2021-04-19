MARKET NEWS

Den Networks Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 326.23 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

April 19, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.23 crore in March 2021 down 0.48% from Rs. 327.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2021 up 49.99% from Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.17 crore in March 2021 down 9.7% from Rs. 104.28 crore in March 2020.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2020.

Den Networks shares closed at 47.20 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations326.23342.18327.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations326.23342.18327.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.5022.9724.73
Depreciation61.4264.1456.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses239.85254.21239.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.460.877.11
Other Income29.2957.2540.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7558.1247.71
Interest0.070.013.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6858.1144.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.6858.1144.20
Tax-1.25-2.4618.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.9460.5725.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.9460.5725.93
Minority Interest3.095.632.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05-0.64-3.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.9865.5724.66
Equity Share Capital476.77476.77476.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.781.380.52
Diluted EPS0.781.380.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.711.380.52
Diluted EPS0.781.380.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2021 08:33 am

