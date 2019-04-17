Den Networks Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 273.11 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.11 crore in March 2019 down 13.29% from Rs. 314.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.39 crore in March 2019 down 1758.28% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2019 up 1.11% from Rs. 64.60 crore in March 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 68.60 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.