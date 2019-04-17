Den Networks Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 273.11 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.11 crore in March 2019 down 13.29% from Rs. 314.98 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.39 crore in March 2019 down 1758.28% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2019 up 1.11% from Rs. 64.60 crore in March 2018.
Den Networks shares closed at 68.60 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Den Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.11
|308.41
|314.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.11
|308.41
|314.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.93
|23.80
|23.14
|Depreciation
|52.45
|63.65
|62.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|210.81
|236.51
|235.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.08
|-15.55
|-5.41
|Other Income
|27.95
|4.91
|7.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.87
|-10.64
|2.35
|Interest
|13.52
|13.88
|19.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-24.52
|-17.05
|Exceptional Items
|-211.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-211.75
|-24.52
|-17.05
|Tax
|1.58
|4.76
|-11.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-213.33
|-29.28
|-5.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-213.33
|-29.28
|-5.94
|Minority Interest
|26.44
|-1.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.51
|-1.93
|-4.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-186.39
|-32.38
|-10.03
|Equity Share Capital
|476.77
|195.32
|195.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-1.66
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-1.66
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-1.66
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-1.66
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited