Den Networks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.36 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.36 crore in June 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 302.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2022 down 68.82% from Rs. 41.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.86 crore in June 2022 down 44.55% from Rs. 80.90 crore in June 2021.

Den Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 34.10 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -38.56% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.36 303.46 302.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 283.36 303.46 302.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.96 21.11 22.53
Depreciation 31.81 32.91 40.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.48 227.32 232.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.11 22.13 7.62
Other Income 3.94 26.13 33.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.05 48.27 40.90
Interest -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.05 48.26 40.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.05 48.26 40.89
Tax 1.04 1.80 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.01 46.46 40.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.01 46.46 40.49
Minority Interest 0.12 1.36 0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.70 2.16 0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.83 49.97 41.15
Equity Share Capital 476.77 476.77 476.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 1.05 0.86
Diluted EPS 0.27 1.05 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 1.05 0.86
Diluted EPS 0.27 1.05 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
