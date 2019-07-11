Den Networks Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.15 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.15 crore in June 2019 down 0.33% from Rs. 314.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in June 2019 up 136.56% from Rs. 30.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.43 crore in June 2019 up 67.45% from Rs. 55.20 crore in June 2018.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2018.

Den Networks shares closed at 56.10 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.09% returns over the last 6 months and -5.40% over the last 12 months.