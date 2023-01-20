Den Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.90 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 294.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.02 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 45.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 78.35 crore in December 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 32.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.