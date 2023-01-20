 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Den Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.90 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 294.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.02 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 45.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 78.35 crore in December 2021.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

Den Networks shares closed at 32.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.

Den Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.90 287.30 294.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.90 287.30 294.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.35 21.31 19.81
Depreciation 30.15 28.16 36.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.15 228.25 224.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.26 9.58 13.83
Other Income 42.44 38.52 28.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.70 48.09 41.90
Interest 0.61 0.20 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.09 47.89 41.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.09 47.89 41.90
Tax 0.39 0.45 -0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.70 47.45 42.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.70 47.45 42.20
Minority Interest -0.31 -0.62 1.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.63 0.68 1.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.02 47.51 45.44
Equity Share Capital 476.77 476.77 476.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.00 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.00 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.00 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.00 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm