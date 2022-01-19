Den Networks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 294.11 crore, down 14.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.11 crore in December 2021 down 14.05% from Rs. 342.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.44 crore in December 2021 down 30.7% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.35 crore in December 2021 down 35.92% from Rs. 122.26 crore in December 2020.

Den Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2020.

Den Networks shares closed at 42.85 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.