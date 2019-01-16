Den Networks Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 308.41 crore, Down 6.04% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 308.41 310.37 328.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 308.41 310.37 328.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.80 23.64 25.73 Depreciation 63.65 62.81 60.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 236.51 235.90 223.66 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.55 -11.98 17.91 Other Income 4.91 4.68 6.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.64 -7.30 24.61 Interest 13.88 14.63 14.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.52 -21.93 9.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -24.52 -21.93 9.72 Tax 4.76 3.23 7.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.28 -25.16 1.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.28 -25.16 1.75 Minority Interest -1.17 0.54 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.93 -3.38 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -32.38 -28.00 1.73 Equity Share Capital 195.32 195.32 195.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.66 -1.44 0.16 Diluted EPS -1.66 -1.44 0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.66 -1.44 0.16 Diluted EPS -1.66 -1.44 0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited