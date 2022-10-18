Delton Cables Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore, up 49.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore in September 2022 up 49.53% from Rs. 39.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 down 33.85% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021.

Delton Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

Delton Cables shares closed at 66.50 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.65% returns over the last 6 months and 41.04% over the last 12 months.