Delton Cables Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore, up 67.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore in March 2023 up 67.82% from Rs. 47.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 246.97% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2022.

Delton Cables shares closed at 76.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 65.90% over the last 12 months.