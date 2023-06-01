English
    Delton Cables Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore, up 67.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delton Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore in March 2023 up 67.82% from Rs. 47.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 246.97% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2022.

    Delton Cables shares closed at 76.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 65.90% over the last 12 months.

    Delton Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.5067.6947.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.5067.6947.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.8054.3841.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.332.032.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.89-2.04-10.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.654.063.64
    Depreciation0.320.320.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.463.833.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.835.106.56
    Other Income0.620.290.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.455.396.80
    Interest2.473.472.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.991.923.86
    Exceptional Items0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.991.923.86
    Tax5.320.350.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.331.572.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.331.572.94
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.011.823.41
    Diluted EPS-5.011.823.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.011.823.41
    Diluted EPS-5.011.823.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am