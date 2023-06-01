Delton Cables Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore, up 67.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delton Cables are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.50 crore in March 2023 up 67.82% from Rs. 47.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 246.97% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2022.
Delton Cables shares closed at 76.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 65.90% over the last 12 months.
|Delton Cables
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.50
|67.69
|47.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.50
|67.69
|47.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.80
|54.38
|41.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.33
|2.03
|2.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|-2.04
|-10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.65
|4.06
|3.64
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.46
|3.83
|3.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.83
|5.10
|6.56
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.29
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.45
|5.39
|6.80
|Interest
|2.47
|3.47
|2.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.99
|1.92
|3.86
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.99
|1.92
|3.86
|Tax
|5.32
|0.35
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.33
|1.57
|2.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.33
|1.57
|2.94
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.01
|1.82
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-5.01
|1.82
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.01
|1.82
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-5.01
|1.82
|3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited