Delton Cables Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore, up 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore in March 2021 up 41.64% from Rs. 29.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 95.33% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2021 down 11.84% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2020.

Delton Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

Delton Cables shares closed at 61.65 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.25% returns over the last 6 months and 116.70% over the last 12 months.