Delton Cables Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.46 crore, down 14.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.46 crore in March 2020 down 14.82% from Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2020 down 95.22% from Rs. 34.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2020 up 31.01% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2019.

Delton Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 40.36 in March 2019.

Delton Cables shares closed at 35.95 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 103.11% over the last 12 months.