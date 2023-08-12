Delton Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.53 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.53 crore in June 2023 up 7.9% from Rs. 64.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

Delton Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

Delton Cables shares closed at 133.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.33% returns over the last 6 months and 114.50% over the last 12 months.