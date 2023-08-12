English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Delton Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.53 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delton Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.53 crore in June 2023 up 7.9% from Rs. 64.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

    Delton Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

    Delton Cables shares closed at 133.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.33% returns over the last 6 months and 114.50% over the last 12 months.

    Delton Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.5380.5064.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.5380.5064.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.6562.8052.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.976.330.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.58-1.89-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.653.87
    Depreciation0.300.320.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.945.464.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.652.834.44
    Other Income0.320.620.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.973.454.82
    Interest3.412.472.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.560.992.16
    Exceptional Items0.000.000.08
    P/L Before Tax1.560.992.23
    Tax0.295.32-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.27-4.332.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.27-4.332.40
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.47-5.012.77
    Diluted EPS1.47-5.012.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.47-5.012.77
    Diluted EPS1.47-5.012.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Delton Cables #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!