Delton Cables Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.44 crore, up 111.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.44 crore in June 2022 up 111.88% from Rs. 30.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022 up 248.91% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 up 470% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Delton Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Delton Cables shares closed at 59.40 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)