Delton Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 63.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delton Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in December 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 179.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 792.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Delton Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.69 59.52 41.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.69 59.52 41.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.38 47.06 38.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.03 2.69 0.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.04 -3.29 -4.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.06 3.87 3.42
Depreciation 0.32 0.31 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.83 4.29 3.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.10 4.59 0.23
Other Income 0.29 0.04 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.39 4.63 0.33
Interest 3.47 3.12 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.92 1.51 -2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.92 1.51 -2.25
Tax 0.35 0.57 -0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.57 0.94 -1.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.57 0.94 -1.99
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 1.08 -2.30
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.08 -2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 1.08 -2.30
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.08 -2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited