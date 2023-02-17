Delton Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 63.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in December 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 179.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 792.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.