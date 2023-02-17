Delton Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 63.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in December 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 179.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 792.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Delton Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.

Delton Cables shares closed at 79.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 27.33% over the last 12 months.