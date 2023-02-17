English
    Delton Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 63.2% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delton Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in December 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 up 179.22% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 792.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    Delton Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.

    Delton Cables shares closed at 79.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.39% returns over the last 6 months and 27.33% over the last 12 months.

    Delton Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.6959.5241.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.6959.5241.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.3847.0638.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.032.690.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.04-3.29-4.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.063.873.42
    Depreciation0.320.310.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.834.293.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.104.590.23
    Other Income0.290.040.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.394.630.33
    Interest3.473.122.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.921.51-2.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.921.51-2.25
    Tax0.350.57-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.570.94-1.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.570.94-1.99
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.821.08-2.30
    Diluted EPS1.821.08-2.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.821.08-2.30
    Diluted EPS1.821.08-2.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm