Delta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in September 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 276.72% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 612.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Delta shares closed at 87.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.62% over the last 12 months.