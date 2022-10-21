 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in September 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 276.72% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 612.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Delta shares closed at 87.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.62% over the last 12 months.

Delta Manufacturing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.48 21.04 21.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.48 21.04 21.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.96 7.93 7.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 0.24 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.14 -0.45 -0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.27 6.84 6.59
Depreciation 1.28 1.18 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.24 7.04 6.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.35 -1.74 -0.56
Other Income 0.30 0.23 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.05 -1.51 -0.49
Interest 0.95 0.77 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.00 -2.28 -1.39
Exceptional Items -- 7.03 --
P/L Before Tax -5.00 4.75 -1.39
Tax 0.02 2.04 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.02 2.72 -1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.02 2.72 -1.33
Equity Share Capital 10.85 10.85 10.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.62 2.50 -1.23
Diluted EPS -4.62 2.50 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.62 2.50 -1.23
Diluted EPS -4.62 2.50 -1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
