Delta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.04 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.04 crore in June 2022 up 16.4% from Rs. 18.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 86.97% from Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.79% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Delta EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.22 in June 2021.

Delta shares closed at 76.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 43.08% over the last 12 months.