Delta Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.03 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.03 crore in December 2020 down 7.78% from Rs. 23.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2020 up 37.01% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 132.06% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

Delta shares closed at 26.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.