Delta Magnets Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Magnets are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in March 2019 up 5.82% from Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 down 178.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 down 159.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.
Delta Magnets shares closed at 65.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and 22.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Delta Magnets
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.64
|17.18
|19.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.64
|17.18
|19.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.22
|2.81
|3.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.20
|4.23
|3.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.33
|-1.08
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|2.35
|2.50
|2.04
|Employees Cost
|5.72
|4.76
|4.97
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.45
|4.72
|4.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-1.31
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-1.20
|0.43
|Interest
|1.21
|0.84
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-2.04
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.33
|-2.04
|-0.79
|Tax
|0.64
|0.18
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.97
|-2.22
|-1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.97
|-2.22
|-1.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.97
|-2.22
|-1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-3.43
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-3.43
|-1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-3.43
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-3.43
|-1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited