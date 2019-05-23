Delta Magnets Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in March 2019 up 5.82% from Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 down 178.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 down 159.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

Delta Magnets shares closed at 65.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and 22.13% over the last 12 months.